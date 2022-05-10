Manchester Capital Management LLC Invests $462,000 in Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Enjoy Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENJY. Oak Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter worth $24,322,000. Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter worth $2,511,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENJY shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Enjoy Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ENJY traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 678,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,406. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. Enjoy Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.19.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enjoy Technology, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Enjoy Technology

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

