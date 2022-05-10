Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $630,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

MDT stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,611,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,865. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.82. The company has a market capitalization of $134.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

