Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW traded down $5.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.56. 1,554,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $195.25 and a one year high of $249.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.84.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.64.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.