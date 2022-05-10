Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,936,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,812. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.91. The company has a market capitalization of $237.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

