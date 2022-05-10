Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 1,302 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.39. 2,252,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,428. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.60 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

