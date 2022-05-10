Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 32,546 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,001,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,494,880. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $160.68 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.58 and a 200-day moving average of $173.78.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.