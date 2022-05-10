Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

IBM stock traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.13. 8,637,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,544,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.21. The company has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.54%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

