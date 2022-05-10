Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.63 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of research firms have commented on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 211.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,302 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

