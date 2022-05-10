Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

TSE MG traded up C$2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$77.39. 233,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,671. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.96. Magna International has a one year low of C$70.16 and a one year high of C$126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.19 billion. Research analysts predict that Magna International will post 9.7600009 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MG. Citigroup cut their price target on Magna International from C$117.00 to C$101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$78.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Magna International to C$72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$82.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.91.

In related news, Director Mary Lou Maher acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$97.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,930.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

