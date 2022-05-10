Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.75) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.32) earnings per share.

MDGL stock traded up $2.35 on Tuesday, hitting $60.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,069. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $137.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

