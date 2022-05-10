Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.75) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.32) earnings per share.
MDGL stock traded up $2.35 on Tuesday, hitting $60.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,069. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $137.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.28.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.25.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
