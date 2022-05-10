Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Macerich updated its FY22 guidance to $1.90-2.04 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.90-$2.04 EPS.

NYSE:MAC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,311,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,758. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -437.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.88. Macerich has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,999.33%.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $149,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 2,100 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 201,853 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 276,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 53,861 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macerich by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 177,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Macerich by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 141,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

