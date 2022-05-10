Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives $26.37 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.37.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUNMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 90 to SEK 85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.
OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.02. 95,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,734. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.64. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $12.97.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.
Lundin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lundin Mining (LUNMF)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.