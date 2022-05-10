Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives $26.37 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.37.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUNMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 90 to SEK 85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.02. 95,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,734. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.64. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $12.97.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 27.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

