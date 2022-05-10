Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

NYSE:LFT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,835. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.81. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $138.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other news, CEO James Peter Flynn bought 13,500 shares of Lument Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $38,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James Christopher Hunt bought 15,000 shares of Lument Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 35,500 shares of company stock worth $99,690 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lument Finance Trust stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.69% of Lument Finance Trust worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.