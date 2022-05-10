Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.69.

Shares of LULU traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.22. 37,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,826. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.75. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

