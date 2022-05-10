LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of LSB Industries worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in LSB Industries by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in LSB Industries by 703.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LXU. TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE LXU traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 43,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,872. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.16. LSB Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

