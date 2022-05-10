L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $63.96

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.96 and last traded at $63.99, with a volume of 172856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRLCY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €395.00 ($415.79) to €385.00 ($405.26) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €450.00 ($473.68) to €420.00 ($442.11) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €410.00 ($431.58) to €421.00 ($443.16) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €260.00 ($273.68) to €282.00 ($296.84) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average is $85.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8681 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%.

About L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

