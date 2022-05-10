Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ RIDE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.79. 10,107,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,725,436. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $351.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87.
In other Lordstown Motors news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $13,529,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on RIDE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.78.
Lordstown Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
