Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.96

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.96 and last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.86.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $620.82 million for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 5.59%.

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables in Sweden and internationally. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

