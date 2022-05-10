Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.94

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.94 and last traded at $52.03, with a volume of 139079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.31.

LZAGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%.

Lonza Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

