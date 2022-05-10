London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a £103 ($126.99) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LSEG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($117.12) to GBX 9,200 ($113.43) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($92.47) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a £100 ($123.29) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,092.50 ($112.10).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 7,050 ($86.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of £36.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 6,230 ($76.81) and a one year high of GBX 8,546 ($105.36). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,824.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,273.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 70 ($0.86) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Kathleen DeRose bought 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,932 ($85.46) per share, for a total transaction of £15,250.40 ($18,802.12). Also, insider David Schwimmer sold 23,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,865 ($96.97), for a total transaction of £1,854,488.35 ($2,286,386.82).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.