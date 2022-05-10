Logistec (TSE:LGT.B) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.01

Shares of Logistec Co. (TSE:LGT.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$41.01 and last traded at C$41.01, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$43.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.15. The firm has a market cap of C$535.59 million and a PE ratio of 12.22.

About Logistec

Logistec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cargo handling and other services to marine, industrial, and municipal customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Marine Services and Environmental Services. The Marine Services segment provides specialized cargo handling services, which include container, bulk, breakbulk, and general and project cargo, as well as other services through the operation of 61 terminals in 37 ports in eastern North America.

