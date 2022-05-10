Locus Chain (LOCUS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.14 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $149.43 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain (CRYPTO:LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

