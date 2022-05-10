Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Takes Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

SLG stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.56. 48,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.40.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The company had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 55.08%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

