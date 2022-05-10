Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Purchases Shares of 29,285 Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.89. 150,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -209.58, a PEG ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.22. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.33%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

