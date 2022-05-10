Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Makes New $425,000 Investment in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Rayonier by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth about $28,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Rayonier by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 14,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

In other Rayonier news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $59,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RYN traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.06. 36,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,447. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average is $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 4.04. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $45.87.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Rayonier (Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.