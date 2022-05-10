Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 174,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 123.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 160,989,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,495,000 after purchasing an additional 89,015,156 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,189,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,934 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,514,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,936,000 after purchasing an additional 630,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,808,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,775,000 after purchasing an additional 322,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,085,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,021,000 after purchasing an additional 60,662 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,286,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 167.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

