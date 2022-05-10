Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Invests $343,000 in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,317,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 83,798 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on HR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.14. 368,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,463. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $30.19.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.