Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Invests $275,000 in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 314.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 20.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSB traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,283. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.46. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $147.02 and a one year high of $189.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

