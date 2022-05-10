Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys Shares of 8,195 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE:FRT traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.64. The stock had a trading volume of 21,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,105. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $109.89 and a twelve month high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 130.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.