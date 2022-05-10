Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Acquires Shares of 12,482 Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2,091.3% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 773,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,410,000 after purchasing an additional 738,242 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 425.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 789,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,489,000 after acquiring an additional 639,450 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 68.7% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,633,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 179.1% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 863,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,163,000 after purchasing an additional 553,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8,031.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 434,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after purchasing an additional 428,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

KRC stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.15. 88,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.52. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $60.37 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.19%.

About Kilroy Realty (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

