Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Decreased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,296,000 after acquiring an additional 143,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 543,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $440.73. 19,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,012. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $117.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.