Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $440.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $447.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.27. The company has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

