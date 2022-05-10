Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Given New C$116.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LBLCF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$100.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day moving average of $82.11. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $94.50.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

