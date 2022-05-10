Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) & OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and OFG Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares $521.41 million 3.54 $166.99 million $3.59 11.77 OFG Bancorp $578.46 million 2.25 $146.15 million $3.01 8.90

Live Oak Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OFG Bancorp. OFG Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OFG Bancorp pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. OFG Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and OFG Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares 30.72% 23.36% 1.95% OFG Bancorp 26.28% 14.53% 1.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Live Oak Bancshares and OFG Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 OFG Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.88%. OFG Bancorp has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.36%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than OFG Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.2% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats OFG Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; investment advisory services to a series of funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies; and an on-site restaurant location to company employees and business visitors. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. It also provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; and separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs. In addition, the company engages in the insurance agency and reinsurance businesses; administration and servicing of retirement plans; various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and U.S. Treasury securities and money market instruments; and management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities. Further, it offers money management and investment banking services; and engages in the asset/liability management activities, such as purchases and sales of investment securities, interest rate risk management, derivatives, and borrowings. The company operates through a network of 50 branches in Puerto Rico and 2 branches in USVI. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

