Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,234 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Linde were worth $52,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $340,702,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Linde by 1,336.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,419,000 after buying an additional 426,270 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Linde by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,423,000 after buying an additional 376,091 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Linde by 20.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,902,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,020,000 after buying an additional 325,883 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Linde by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after buying an additional 289,664 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.04. The stock had a trading volume of 100,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,234. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $151.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.25.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.75.

Linde Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.