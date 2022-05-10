Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.34.

Shares of LLNW opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.83. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt acquired 68,100 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $244,479.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,588.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bob Lyons acquired 55,501 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,803.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,266.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 14.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth $67,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth $127,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth $3,576,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 10.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

