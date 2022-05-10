Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 47,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,315,888 shares.The stock last traded at $18.35 and had previously closed at $18.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSPD. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.20.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

