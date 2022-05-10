Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.28 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $106,176.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.05 or 0.00255778 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00017467 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006262 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

