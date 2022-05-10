LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52-$0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $204.00 million-$207.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.01 million.

NASDAQ LFVN traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 79,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,189. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.39. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LifeVantage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 14,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

