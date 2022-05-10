LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 2156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 46.02%. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LFST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 46,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $494,302.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,669,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,549,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,498,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after acquiring an additional 170,079 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter worth about $634,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

