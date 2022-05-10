LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.47 million. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. LifeStance Health Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

LFST traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,713. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 46,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $494,302.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,669,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,549,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $145,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 438.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

