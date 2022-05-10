Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,302,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5,370.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,365,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,557 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Liberty Global by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,190,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,826 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 450.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,259,000 after acquiring an additional 896,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 954,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,111,000 after acquiring an additional 719,735 shares in the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBTYK shares. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.76. 3,119,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

