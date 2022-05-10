LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 73,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 601,763 shares.The stock last traded at $6.60 and had previously closed at $6.44.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.38%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in LG Display by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 600,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LG Display by 651.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 531,888 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in LG Display by 739.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 329,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 290,419 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in LG Display by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 262,672 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LG Display by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 256,112 shares during the period. 2.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
