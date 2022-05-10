LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 73,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 601,763 shares.The stock last traded at $6.60 and had previously closed at $6.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in LG Display by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 600,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LG Display by 651.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 531,888 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in LG Display by 739.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 329,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 290,419 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in LG Display by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 262,672 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LG Display by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 256,112 shares during the period. 2.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

