Lepricon (L3P) Market Capitalization Tops $250,640.17

Lepricon (L3P) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. Lepricon has a market cap of $250,640.17 and approximately $44,778.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lepricon has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Lepricon coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lepricon alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,026.23 or 1.00063212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00102860 BTC.

Lepricon Coin Profile

Lepricon is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 147,066,490 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

Lepricon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lepricon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lepricon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lepricon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lepricon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lepricon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.