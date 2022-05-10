LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $63.96

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.96 and last traded at $65.34, with a volume of 628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.37.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, March 28th. Northland Securities cut shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $833.04 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.36 and its 200 day moving average is $118.19.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $1.48. The business had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. LendingTree’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in LendingTree by 4,176.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

