Leigh Vosseller Buys 2,000 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.76 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,618 shares in the company, valued at $652,899.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Leigh Vosseller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Leigh Vosseller purchased 500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

TNDM traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,655. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 868.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNDM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $975,164,000 after buying an additional 672,004 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,427,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $515,851,000 after buying an additional 133,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $292,456,000 after buying an additional 205,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $248,095,000 after buying an additional 35,825 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,160,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,568,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

