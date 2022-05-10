Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives $109.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDYGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LGRDY shares. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Legrand from €95.00 ($100.00) to €100.00 ($105.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Legrand from €97.00 ($102.11) to €94.00 ($98.95) in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Legrand from €96.00 ($101.05) to €103.00 ($108.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Legrand from €105.00 ($110.53) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of LGRDY stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. 232,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,457. Legrand has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35.

About Legrand (Get Rating)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

