Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives $109.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LGRDY shares. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Legrand from €95.00 ($100.00) to €100.00 ($105.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Legrand from €97.00 ($102.11) to €94.00 ($98.95) in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Legrand from €96.00 ($101.05) to €103.00 ($108.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Legrand from €105.00 ($110.53) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of LGRDY stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. 232,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,457. Legrand has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

