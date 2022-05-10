Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,289,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,917. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $64.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $53,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $119,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,013 shares of company stock worth $14,495,889 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.