KZ Cash Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (KZC)

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $1,955.76 and $7.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005783 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.73 or 0.00344428 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1,770.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00228991 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.