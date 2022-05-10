Kusama (KSM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $160.79 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $786.96 million and $160.79 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $92.91 or 0.00300195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00513129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00036348 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,151.16 or 2.02551515 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,320.69 or 0.07498207 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

